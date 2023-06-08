A third of Americans suffer from smoke from Canada, New York cinemas are closed | Abroad

08 jun 2023 om 07:17Update: een uur geleden

Wildfires in Canada are releasing so much smoke that more than 100 million people have been warned of the bad air. In New York, air traffic has been disrupted and many theaters are temporarily closed.

The US environmental authority EPA says people should pay close attention to air quality values. The warning certainly applies to people who have health problems. They are advised to stay indoors and wear a face mask when going out.

Hundreds of forest fires are raging in the Canadian province of Quebec in particular. Not only Canada, but also the United States are affected by the smoke. The images show the sky over New York turning orange. The situation is particularly dangerous for people with asthma, COPD or heart problems. Pregnant women should also be careful, as should the elderly and children.

The EPA has a warning system based on the Air Quality Index. There is also a system with color codes linked to it. Code orange applies to part of the United States, including the cities of Chicago and Atlanta. This means a risk for people with fragile health.

The highest warning level applies to New York

In New York, the nation’s largest city, the second-highest, if not highest, alert level applies: purple or brown. The air there is exceptionally unhealthy for everyone. People are better off staying indoors, authorities advise.

The New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox baseball game was postponed and air traffic was also disrupted. The city will provide free masks.

Many theaters in the city have been forced to close, reports The New York Times. Popular shows like hamilton And Camelot are canceled because the actors are too bothered by the smoke and therefore cannot sing.