A Spanish couple books a cruise around the world for 152,000 euros

SEVILLE – A Spanish couple from Andalusia bought a ticket for the cruise around the world worth 152,000 euros. The couple will get something for that, a sea-view balcony stateroom and all the luxuries on Royal Caribbean’s “Serenade of the Seas,” which will sail around the world from December 10, 2023 to September 10, 2024.

The 152,000 euro cruise trip was booked with Nautalia in Andalusia, but nothing more was disclosed about it happy couple . The couple will visit 11 wonders of the world over nine months or 274 nights during 150 stops in 65 countries during the “The ultimate cruise around the world” . This can be booked in its entirety or in four loose segments : America, Asia, Middle East and Mediterranean, Europe and beyond.

The world tour begins on December 10, 2023 in Miami (USA) and ends on September 10, 2024 in Miami (USA). During the trip, the couple will be able to make excursions to the Great Wall of China, the Iguazu Falls in Argentina, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the Pyramids in Egypt, Chichén-Itzá in Mexico , The Colosseum in Rome, the Taj Mahal in Turkey and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

The above is just a small selection of the whole travel program . The cruise will pass through Mexico, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Barbados, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Antarctica, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, California (USA), Hawaii (USA), New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia and Bali, Philippines, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Malta, France, Spain (Mallorca, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga, Vigo), Morocco, Portugal , Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, Iceland, Greenland, New York (USA), Bermuda, Bahamas.