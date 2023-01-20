In the US, a new program allows citizens to sponsor refugees for the first time. By partially privatizing shelter, the U.S. government hopes to increase support for refugees.

Taking a refugee under your wing will soon be possible in the United States. There, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the new refugee program on Thursday. With Welcome Corps he calls on all Americans to sponsor refugees. By partially privatizing refugee shelters, the U.S. government hopes to increase support for refugees and increase the number of refugees resettled.

• European member states keep refugees in stables

Under former US President Donald Trump’s policies, the number of resettled refugees has dropped from 70,000 to 10,000 per year. This year’s numbers are already behind. Only 6,750 refugees arrived in the new fiscal year that began in October. US President Joe Biden believes it should be 125,000.

Comprehensive security checks

The program, for the first time, allows any American to sponsor refugees without having to go through one of the nine grant-making societies or NGOs such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Countries like Canada are already implementing similar programs. The initiative is the biggest change in US asylum and immigration law in 40 years. writes The New York Times.

The goal is to raise 10,000 Americans in the first year to sponsor 5,000 refugees. Those willing to do so must undergo extensive security checks and demonstrate that they can financially handle the reception and integration of a refugee. A sponsor must demonstrate that he has at least $2,275 (2,100 euros) to buy clothing and other basic needs for one refugee. Taking refugees to school, learning to ride the bus and learning the language are part of the job description.