The third ODI series between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) ended on a special note with the final international game of two cricketing legends – Ross Taylor and Stefan Meiberg. New Zealand bid farewell to the late and emotional Ross as they beat the Netherlands to secure a 3-0 sweep in the ODI.

With 338 runs from 50 runs, New Zealand beat the Netherlands’ 218 in 42.3 overs, Martin Gopetel and Will Young’s second wicket-breaking partnership credit of 203 centuries. But attention was not focused on Taylor, who played his 450 and final game for New Zealand and announced his retirement plans late last year.

The New Zealand star bid farewell to international cricket and the Dutch veteran’s fast and brave 1950s impressed the hearts and minds of the public. Both players played their last international matches at the end of their matches in their best form and broke the hearts of millions of fans.

Ross steals the show

Ross Taylor, 38, was fired for 14 rounds, but the day was his. Onlookers stood and cheered profusely as he reached the crease for the last time. Victorious on his final international appearance at Seddon Park in Hamilton, he received a round of applause from Seddon Park at the end of his last ODI racket and drew the curtains back on a glorious 16-year career.

He couldn’t control his emotions as the New Zealand national anthem was played and television cameras captured the moving moment. His sons Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide assisted him as the national anthem was played, and he paced back and forth through a guard of honor formed by the Dutch players.

“For me it was just being a player who tried to fight in as many positions as possible, gave my all, played with a smile and hopefully represents my country with pride and a lot. of respect,” Taylor said.

A Kiwi icon of cricket, Taylor has long been a fan favorite for his consistency, reliability and willful smile. His contribution as captain of the ship and star of the team should not be forgotten.

MYBURG-STYLE CHARACTERS

Let’s not forget, Myburgh was excellent on his side and showed fireworks as he hit an aggressive 64, with 13 fours and a six, finishing his final innings in the ODI. The left hand launched an early attack on New Zealand hitting 64 from 43 in a quick 81 lap opening podium with Max ODowd but fell prey to good average pace from Colin de Grandhomme. He reached the record books in 2014 when he beat the second fastest 50th in international T20 cricket history against Ireland.

