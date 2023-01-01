A party with a darts tournament should calm things down in Arnemuiden: “Who knows, it will succeed”

New Year’s Eve was hectic in Arnemuiden last year. Car tires and pallets were set on fire and several people pelted emergency services with fed fireworks. To prevent that from happening this year, the villagers have joined forces. Five weeks ago, eight moms had the idea of ​​organizing their own party to quietly ring in the new year in a festive way.

“The party started at 4 p.m. and it’s already very busy. You can see that the audience is very mixed. A lot of old people, but also young people are there. I think it varies so much and it’s very busy especially after 12 am will become,” says one of the organizers, Mirjam van Belzen.

The organizers have had a lot to sort out in recent weeks. The municipality of Middelburg also contributed and additional help came from the village itself. There is a DJ in the De Blikken sports hall tent and a darts tournament has been organized in the early evening. “It’s great fun. I just won a game of darts, so it’s going well,” said one of the party visitors. Together with a friend, they stood at the dartboard. “I have to replace someone, so I’m screwed for a while,” says the resident of Arnemuiden.

The party lasts until 3 am tonight. In addition to the moms organizing the party, the dads took care of security to make sure everything went as smoothly as possible.

“We are looking at this evening very positively. We are not looking back on previous years, we are going positively. It is something completely new, so you cannot compare it with previous years at all. Who knows, it will succeed and we will do it every year,” Van Belzen said.

