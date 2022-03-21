A parliamentarian from Sint Maarten wants his salary in bitcoins

Brison wants Sint Maarten to pay more attention to cryptocurrency and do everything in their power to become the “crypto capital” of the Caribbean.

legal tender

In September, El Salvador (Central America), just under 3,000 kilometers away, became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar. President Nayib Bukele is a strong supporter of cryptocurrencies and wants to grow the poor country’s economy with them.

Because of the risks Last month, the International Monetary Fund came out against the introduction of bitcoin as a means of payment. For example, the value of digital currency goes up and down too much and consumers are not protected. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin would also facilitate money laundering.