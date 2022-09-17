A mural will be created in Wolphaartsdijk. This fall, artist Jan-Willem Hament will transform the wall of the gymnasium in Van der Baanstraat into a work of art. Hament, known from Leuntje and Merien, makes three models that villagers can choose from.

ballot boxes

You can vote for the favorite drawing from Monday, September 19, 4 p.m. to Monday, September 26. Urns can be found in De Griffioen, residential care center Meuleweie and supermarket Boon’s Markt. Then the village association counts the votes. The design with the most votes should appear on the wall in October.

Design 1 – Image: Jan-Willem Hament

Design 2 – Image: Jan-Willem Hament

Design 3 – Image: Jan-Willem Hament

Volunteers wanted

Before the artist can get to work, the facade is prepared. Residents can sign up to help with the application of the undercoat to the facade by emailing [email protected]

See all the murals

The project is from the Cultural Council of the municipality of Goes. The impressive works of art are now a familiar sight for locals and visitors to the commune of Goes. In total, 23 can already be admired in the town. on www.goesisgoes.nl/muralgoes locations of existing wall art can be found.