A new hero story is coming to the NBA, with Cameroon favorite for MVP

After eight years of ups and downs due to injuries, homesickness, adjusting to the NBA level, a love-hate relationship with “Philly” fans and criticism from living legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, the ‘Best Player in the World’ award.

“My life is like a movie”, the Cameroonian once indicated his career. Shy is the gentle giant with a tenor voice by no means. He regularly flirted with singer Rihanna and reality TV star Kim Kardashian via social media. He also passionately applauds Real Madrid and Max Verstappen.

This year, Embiid takes the 76ers sunk so deeply in recent years on its back. the center averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the regular season. In the past forty years, no player in his place has done this.

Product of NBA Africa

Sounds like a stroke of luck from a uniquely talented big boy, who was discovered in his own country hopefully? A unique talent, that’s for sure. But luck? Feel free to call Embiid the first big success of the NBA’s investments in African basketball in two decades.

Since 2001, the NBA has been actively helping to organize international training camps under the name “Basketball Without Borders”. This is how the Mbah A Moute camp in Cameroon was also born, where Embiid was discovered.