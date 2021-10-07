Big Ant Studios and Nacon are pleased to announce that Cricket 22: The Official Ashes Game arrives next November.

This real new generation component is based on the success of Cricket 19 and delivers the most robust and substantial game cricket fans have ever seen.

In addition to the very popular Ashes competition, the number of licenses in Cricket 22 enormously expanded. For example, cricket fans can enjoy the Australian Big Bash T20 competition, the highly innovative The Hundred in England, the CPL Tropical Party in the Caribbean, and take to the international battlefield with licensed teams from around the world. ‘Australia, England and the West Indies. , New Zealand and Ireland.

In keeping with Bing Ant’s commitment to equality and equal representation, both men’s and women’s teams are playable through Cricket 22.

The next generation of cricket is coming

Thanks in part to the fan feedback, Cricket 22 received a host of updates, including:

New bowling and pitch controls ; Whether you’re throwing quick and quick bouncers, or throwing the ball out of the infield with a satisfying snap for a precise exit, Cricket 22 has refined and precise control to deliver your best cricket performance.

An in-depth and scripted career mode ; you have control not only on the pitch but also off it. You manage your training and press conferences, manage your injuries and follow your own path to international fame!

The most accessible game of cricket of all time ; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes getting into the game easier than ever, with a completely revised tutorial set and experience for newcomers. Cricket 22 is the most detailed sports simulation ever created by Big Ant, and with these tutorials you'll be batting and bowling like a pro in no time.

New commentators ; the comment of Cricket 22 is taught by a star team that includes Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Each action is discussed with more depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time in a sports game, there is also an all-female commentary team, improving the representation of women in the game. Cricket 22the experience becomes even stronger.

The most beautiful game of cricket ever; Cricket 22 optimally uses the possibilities of the latest generation of equipment. Not only does the game load super fast, getting you into the action faster than ever before, but it also offers plenty of visual enhancements, including great real-time ray tracing elements, allowing Cricket 22 the most realistic cricket game ever.

“The number of cricket fans who have asked us about our cricket plans for the next generation of consoles has been overwhelming,” said Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant. “We are incredibly excited about what we are doing Cricket 22 bring to players. This is our fifth Simulation Cricket title and it truly represents the sum of everything we have learned (and are still learning) over the past ten years. We have the most passionate fans and we can’t wait to put this in their hands. “

Russell James, ECB Director of Sales and Marketing, said: “We are delighted to be working with Big Ant again on this spectacular Cricket 22-Game. Cricket is a game for everyone, and whether you take the challenge of playing Ashes Test or go up against the world’s best male and female cricketers in The Hundred, Cricket 22 offers everything a cricket fan could want.

“Cricket Australia is proud to partner again with Australian game developer Big Ant Studios to bring such a visually appealing video game to our avid fans,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. “The Ashes is one of the biggest sporting events and we can’t wait to see cricket end Cricket 22 to a new audience.

Exit and early access

Cricket 22 appears on 25 November 2021. Players who pre-order the game for Steam, PlayStation and Xbox will get it from mid-October 2021 toegang tot Cricket 22 THE NETS CHALLENGE, die fans vroegtijdig toegang biedt tot een deel van de Cricket 22-gameplay-ervaring, inclusief nets- en oefengames, zodat ze op de dag van release klaar zijn om het op te nemen tegen from beste teams ter world.

More good news: Fans who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can upgrade for free when they upgrade to next-gen hardware.

Cricket 22 for Nintendo Switch will appear in January 2022.