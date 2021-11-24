A new customer of VDL Nedcar withdraws | 1Limburg

The new American car brand Canoo, which wants to have cars built at VDL Nedcar in Born, is reconsidering these plans. Americans see too much uncertainty about production in Europe.

Company management wants to meet with VDL later this month to review the agreements. VDL Nedcar does not want to react to this maneuver by the Americans.

Prefer your own factory

This news was announced in a telephone update with investors during the presentation of Canoo’s latest quarterly results. CEO Tony Aquila has made it clear that he prefers to have his cars built at his own factory in the United States rather than ordering them from a factory in Europe. He listed downsides such as the effects of the pandemic, transportation, and taxes.

To hack

The hacking of which VDL Nedcar was victim is also a matter of concern to Americans. Disclosure of classified company information and intellectual property could affect the company’s operations, outlook and financial results, he said.

VDL Nedcar introduced Canoo last summer as the first new customer since it is clear that BMW will stop production at Born at the end of 2023. Canoo wanted to start building 1000 units of their Lifetsyle Vehicle in Born at the end of next year. , a multifunctional van for individuals. The vehicle can travel 400 kilometers on a single battery charge. In 2024, production should be increased to 15,000 units.

Government grants

It now seems threatened. US CEO Aquila said VDL Nedcar was a good option earlier in the start-up phase. But now that there seems to be sufficient demand for the new car in the United States, it is more worthwhile to invest in a new plant in America yourself. The company is now also greatly assisted by government grants.

Unable to answer

VDL Nedcar spokesperson Miel Timmers says he is unable to respond to the US trading partner’s statements. “We have confidentiality agreements with Canoo. I can’t go into that.” Timmers cannot tell if Americans are breaking this secrecy.