A new bathroom – have you ever thought about it?

Is it time to revamp your bathroom? There are countless new trends in bathroom design and social media and interior magazines are full of them. You’ve come to the right place if you don’t know how to design a bathroom. We give you some tips to get started in the bathroom renovation of your dreams!

As with other rooms, planning, researching and collecting ideas for the bathroom are the most critical steps. The bathroom used to have only a functional purpose, but nowadays the bathroom is meant to serve many other functions, including functions related to relaxation and personal care in the form of manicure, a steam bath or a good shower after a training session.

Plus, we’re spending more time than ever in our homes, which means our bathrooms are being used more than ever. So you may have to redecorate your bathroom sooner than originally planned.

Often underestimated – create space with custom shower enclosures

Below are some of the easiest ways to makeover your bathroom. And often underestimated: make your shower walls a focal point, with unique shower wall ideas beyond tiling. We also give you advice on creative design elements such as lighting.

It’s easy to do pretty quickly without ideas for shower walls if you are looking for ideas to use for a bathroom remodel project. Showers are fitted with tiled walls for practicality, but other options can be just as successful in terms of style. Since shower walls take up such a huge amount of available visual space, especially in the case of small bathrooms or walk-in shower ideas, the design of these walls deserves an equally big share. significant amount of your time and attention.

There are some very innovative ways to accent walls. Tile is undoubtedly one of the most popular material choices for showers, and it’s not just because of the wide variety of colors and patterns to choose from. One such approach is to paint the walls a bright color.

If you are thinking of renovating your bathroom, where do you start?

The secret to a successful bathroom renovation is planning. There are so many possibilities and distractions. Take the time to do it right. You can consider the following factors:

Consider your storage and display needs. How much should be displayed and how much should be hidden?

Light is also an important choice. Choose slightly reflective wallcoverings if your room is quite dark.

Who goes to the toilet? Consider installing a rug if you have young children, it will help dampen noise and feel good underfoot.

Avoid harsh color contrasts in the bathroom, as it should be a quiet space. Order samples of future wall panel materials and review them carefully before making a decision.

Use large format tiles to create timeless simplicity

Your choice of surfaces, in addition to developing more exposed shower systems, contributes to the aesthetic value of the overall experience. It also contributes to the future of life! There’s a good reason why flat-faced square or rectangular tiles are the most common shape for bathroom walls. They are fundamental in the building process and exude a kind of timeless simplicity that suits any building style. Combine a glass shower enclosure with ceramic tiles on the back? A good idea!

A wall covered with porcelain or ceramic tiles may be the perfect option for you if you are looking for something that is low maintenance and easy to maintain and clean.

‘This article is brought to you by Saniheat. It has not been produced under the responsibility of the editors of this publication.’