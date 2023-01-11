Moroccan restaurant Dar Yemma, located in Astoria, United States, is the victim of a harassment campaign led by French influencer Kenza Benchrif, better known as Poupette Kenza, and her community of more than one million followers on Snapchat.

A disagreement between the managers of Dar Yemma and Kenza Benchrif, known online as Poupette, is believed to be behind the harassment campaign. The restaurant refused to pay the French influencer 2,500 euros in compensation in exchange for temporary Snapchat stories about the establishment during her visit to New York in December, reports The New York Times.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Saber Bouteraa, says in a conversation with the US outlet that in addition to the negative reviews, the restaurant has also received a flood of hate messages from France on Instagram.

Tensions rose after Kenza Benchrif posted a series of Snapchat videos a few days ago. Videos deleted by her but archived by her fans on TikTok. Without naming the restaurant, the influencer hinted that Dar Yemma manager’s wife tried to kidnap her, reports New York Eater. Saber Bouteraa denies these allegations.