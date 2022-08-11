Yesterday, the fire spread further, including in the neighboring department of Landes. About 10,000 people had to leave their homes as a precaution.

“Monster with a Brain”

At a press conference last night, local authorities spoke of a “relentless fight” against the fire, which firefighters “know how to surprise again and again”. “It’s like we’re dealing with a monster that has brains and behaves tactically,” a spokesperson told South West of the fire.

A fire chief explains to Le Monde that the fire has spread in all directions. Particularly around the French town of Belin-Béliet, more than forty kilometers from Bordeaux, sharp rises in temperature have “exploded the intensity of the fire”.