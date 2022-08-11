A “monstrous” forest fire in France spreads: 10,000 evacuations
Yesterday, the fire spread further, including in the neighboring department of Landes. About 10,000 people had to leave their homes as a precaution.
“Monster with a Brain”
At a press conference last night, local authorities spoke of a “relentless fight” against the fire, which firefighters “know how to surprise again and again”. “It’s like we’re dealing with a monster that has brains and behaves tactically,” a spokesperson told South West of the fire.
A fire chief explains to Le Monde that the fire has spread in all directions. Particularly around the French town of Belin-Béliet, more than forty kilometers from Bordeaux, sharp rises in temperature have “exploded the intensity of the fire”.
No civilians were injured in the fire and authorities insist that “saving lives is the priority”. Several firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. One is in serious condition, “with burns to his legs and face”. Seventeen houses and two fire trucks caught fire, writes Le Monde.
Inflamed by criminals
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said yesterday he believed the fire was started by criminals. A massive forest fire also raged through the area in July. Then 21,000 hectares of forest burned and nearly 37,000 people had to be evacuated.
The forest fire has also closed since yesterday the A63 motorway, an important road linking Bordeaux to the Spanish border at Hendaye.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”