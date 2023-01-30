A little fairy robot flies on light and wind

About the episode

Researchers are increasingly able to manufacture smart materials that react to stimuli such as light, temperature or pressure. Now a group of scientists have flown this material.

They call it an artificial seed, but the bushy-winged robot that fits on your fingertip might look the most like a fairy.

The wings move in response to light. For example from a laser beam or a simple LED lamp. The robot also weighs so little that it can float on air currents. By changing the shape of the wings along the way in response to the wind, it can travel considerable distances and change direction. Landing and take-off are also possible.

Now scientists want to adjust the design to react to sunlight and they can add sensors, GPS and molecules, for example. One of the applications they have in mind: artificial pollination. Robots with pollen on board move with the wind and can be adjusted to trees and plants that need it.

But we are not there yet. First, the robot must be made reusable or degradable. And landing in a specific spot – necessary if you need to reach a specific tree species – isn’t quite smooth yet.

