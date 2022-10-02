A German doctor made psychology a science

The human brain has been a source of fascination and admiration throughout history, but psychology only became an independent science in the 19th century.

Until then, the study of the psyche was seen by many as an offshoot of philosophy, while others saw it as part of medicine, focusing on the brain and nervous system.

It was the German physician Wilhelm Wundt – known today as the father of modern psychology – who established psychology as an independent field of research.

Wundt was not the first to research people’s mental states. He was the first to call himself a psychologist and he founded an institute where he only carried out psychological research and experiments according to recognized scientific methods.