A fantastic original house for Kiki and Sjors from De Perfecte Verbouwing
Running your growing business from the bedroom isn’t what Kiki had in mind and Sjors also wants to grow. Employees who go to the bathroom in the bathroom really need to be a little more professional, they thought.
The opportunities lay in the large shed next to the house. But getting them into the house was a challenge. The wish: it really shouldn’t be a standard “flat extension”. A straight extension with skylight is therefore not an option. Fortunately, architects Gimill Mual and Laurien Keller were eager to come up with the perfect solution for both of them.
If it’s not unique…
Gimil started with his design. It immediately removes a number of walls and completely opens up the space. “Because I removed the wall between the kitchen and the living room, a large kitchen-dining room is created in the heart of the new house,” he explains to Kiki and Sjors.
And that was well received: “Very good, because we really missed the connection with the kitchen and the dining table,” Sjors replies enthusiastically.
He also started working with the shed and made a very dramatic connection to the garden from the pantry. Gimil: “I extended the extension to the neighbors and made this room completely isolated from the kitchen with the help of a large sliding door.”
Moreover, he designed the forms of the farms towards the garden especially for them. “The wooden construction is suitable for Sjors, because you are so maneuverable. But the form is based on Kiki. I let the K of Kiki come back a little in the shape of the facade and in the roof”.
“This shape is really wow! So unique and almost our logo. Awesome!” Kiki immediately shouts. “I can’t wait to get started,” adds a beaming Sjors.
Finally, he really enclosed the work area of the house with a very beautiful cloister. What a design!
On another track
The architect Laurien has not yet been blown away. With great pleasure, she also reveals her ideas about the house and the warehouse with the couple.
In no time you see the walls disappear and there is room for a kitchen. With a gigantic facade on the garden, they also create a very nice connection with the outside and receive a lot of daylight.
Laurien: “The living room was cramped. By involving the room, you get a lot more sense of space. The room is very beautiful and can therefore also be seen. In this way, the house becomes entirely yours.
“I think the sightlines are really cool in this design. You immediately have a great view of the garden,” Kiki responds enthusiastically.
A studio you say
The warehouse was also tackled by Laurien. With a workshop for Sjors, a patio in the middle, lots of glass, round doors and more than enough working space.
Sjors: “It’s great to break it up like that, our garden is growing a lot with the patio.” And Kiki completes it: “For me, this design really has the wow factor. It suits us and our lives perfectly. I see myself coming in here.
And now?
With two wonderful plans in hand, the two returned home to show their friends, family and employees.
Kiki: “You come home, you show the plans to everyone and then you start having doubts. What do we really want? The two architects listened very carefully to our wishes. It doesn’t make things any easier.”
They would like to start as soon as possible and eventually opt for Laurien’s plans, after which Sjors can immediately move forward.
To cut costs, he will do much of the renovation in the coming months and Kiki will run the concept store and her jewelry company on her own. Quite a task for both of them, but all for a good cause.
Out of the box and inspiring
Sjors goes there as if his life depended on it. And while the warehouse is already well advanced, the two finally get approval from the municipality to renovate the house. They spend months in the rubble and sometimes have to help each other, but the result is truly amazing.
Laurien’s plans were implanted everywhere and even developed in some places. Sjors says, “We are so happy with the space you have created in the design, Laurien. We thought we had a small house, but that’s not the case at all.
“That was really the idea behind the design of the warehouse,” she replies enthusiastically. “By introducing the lines of sight very clearly, you create space.”
Laurien is really amazed by the result, also in the house. “The spaces went so well! And then this built-in wardrobe with sliding door, magnificent. It also feels really good. It is a luxurious living room. I also think it’s very clever how they accomplish the mission ‘continue to live and work separately’ really satisfied. And for me, as an architect, it’s very nice to see that they really embraced my design and implemented it in every detail.
“It’s also very unreal that it’s all ours. Everything is so beautiful. I hardly dare to use the kitchen because I’m afraid I’ll do something wrong,” adds a very pleased Sjors.
What about the budget?
Kiki and Sjors had a budget of €140,000 to carry out this gigantic renovation. Sure, that made a huge cost difference that Sjors can do a lot himself, but did they?
Kiki: “Not only did we save on construction costs, but we also made a lot of the furniture ourselves. The dining table would cost over €2500 in stores and we made it ourselves for €350. Then it goes quickly, of course.
Sjors: “I think we ended up spending €180,000. A lot of money, but we were also able to save more because the renovation took longer. It didn’t stress us out much.
Laurien is therefore completely impressed by what they have done and especially for this budget. “Hats off to them!”
