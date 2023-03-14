A Dutch skier (28 years old) dies in an avalanche in Switzerland | Abroad

A 28-year-old Dutchman died Monday following an avalanche in southern Switzerland. The victim was off-trailing with two other people at an altitude of approximately 3,000 meters. He did it near the Swiss village of Nendaz, near the border with Italy and France.

The trio were surprised by an avalanche around noon, just after reaching the top of the popular mountain Louettes Ecodoue has reached. One of them, the 28-year-old Dutchman, was dragged with enormous force. His friends quickly pulled him out of the snow and alerted the emergency services.

The Dutchman received medical treatment and was resuscitated at the scene by rescuers. However, all help was in vain: the man died on the spot as a result of his injuries. Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, local police confirmed.

Nendaz is a tourist village with many restaurants and bars in the 4 Valleys ski area and is generally very popular with Dutch families. Nendaz is centrally located; other ski resorts such as Thyon 2000, Veysonnaz and Verbier are also quickly accessible by the slopes, know Wintersport.nl.

Fatal victims

Avalanches in Austria, Switzerland and Italy have recently become frequent. No less than 36 avalanches have been reported in the French Alps alone over the past ten days. In February this year, at least ten people were killed by an avalanche. In East Tyrol, for example, a 59-year-old snowplow driver was found dead under a mass of snow. In addition, the body of a missing 62-year-old skier was found under the snow in Kaunerberg and the bodies of two winter sportsmen aged 29 and 33 were found in Sankt Anton am Arlberg, the report reported. APA news agency.

A 17-year-old New Zealand skier and a 55-year-old German were also killed, along with a 32-year-old Chinese the day before. They had all left the tracks despite the warnings.

The warning level of four on a scale of five in Tyrol does not prevent many winter sports enthusiasts from practicing winter sports outside the marked trails. The warning services of the Länder of Tyrol and Vorarlberg therefore regularly call on winter sports enthusiasts to be extremely careful.

