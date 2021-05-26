This breathtaking home located on the unique heritage called The Landing in New Zealand’s Bay of Islands won an award at the New Zealand Institute of Architects Auckland Awards in 2019 for good reason. We take you to this luxurious destination to explore the ‘Vineyard Residence’ project, an unforgettable villa designed by Cheshire Achitects, up close.

Cheshire Architects is engaged in a wide range of projects which operate primarily in the fields of luxury and sobriety, novelty and old age, but also roughness and refinement. The work of architect Nat Cheshire, the one who hired Vineyard Residence, has already won eight “Best Awards” in four years and twice the “Metro Designer of the Year” award in New Zealand. Vineyard Residence is just one of four villas designed by Cheshire Architects on the expansive Bay of Islands coastal landscape that makes up The Landing. Developer Peter Cooper purchased the land in 1999 and brought the 400 acres back to life by planting native trees and restoring important archaeological sites. With no less than six private beaches and a renowned vineyard, the project doesn’t need much to fall in love with these beautiful villas. These luxurious vacation villas are also popular, for example, by US President Obama, who stayed there a few years ago. All of them are captivating in their own way, but there is something mysterious and charming unforgettable about Vineyard Residence.

This villa consists of two simple shapes which embrace a stone landscape wall to accentuate the dramatic character. The architect decided to reinvent the concept of doors and windows, designing floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that embrace and fully open up the entire living space. When the door is fully open, especially during the idyllic summer months in the Bay of Islands, it’s like living on the deck of a boat and being outside rather than inside the house . This makes the living space very open, so open in fact that the house can transform into what Nat Cheshire describes as “a lavish covered and furnished outdoor patio”. The rooms, on the other hand, are completely different. Here, one has the impression of entering a second, more closed building, a place of refuge and conviviality. This way the start and end of the day are clearly marked. Finally, you get a beautiful 360 degree view, which makes the Vineyard Residence dazzling. It is also worth mentioning that all the interiors of the villa have been expertly executed in collaboration with the American Lucas Design Associates. As soon as you visit the Vineyard Residence, there’s a good chance you won’t want to come home. This beautiful property will convince you with its magical and thoughtful choices.

Photograph by Patrick Reynolds & Jeremy Toth