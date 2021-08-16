“A crazy touch on my part is that I also paint ceilings”

Sarah Schuring (31) from Harderwijk lives in the new district of Harderweide. His house often changes style. “The question” Has anything changed in your house yet? “I get more often than the question” How are you? “”

Sarah has only been living in her new home for a year. “I moved into this house right before the crown so I didn’t have a housewarming party, I didn’t have a birthday party and hardly had any people anyway. People would sometimes ask me what I had done with it, so I posted a photo online. I was overloaded with comments!

From loose shower hose to bare wall

Sarah has lived in her new home since the end of February 2020. “It was far from over at the time. I took a shower for months with a separate shower hose, I had no curtains but cardboard for the windows and still bare walls. Not to mention the garden, because it was a jungle. There was no start; all of these weeds keep moving away, but they grow faster than you think and then i could start all over again.

Furnishing a house is expensive and that is why it took a little longer before its place really became its place. “Buying something alone is cool, but everything is expensive. This is why I have always approached “projects”. This way I split the costs and it was manageable. I am very happy and proud of the end result.

Help, I’m not a handyman

Sarah is very resourceful and I’m sure she can do what she’s never done before. “I’m the creative brain behind the inside and luckily I don’t have to coordinate my fantasies with anyone. However, I am very happy with my handyman dad who did a lot with me.

“We built a cabinet as a partition in the bathroom, a removable shoe cabinet so I could still reach the meter cabinet, and we turned the gym cabinet into a storage cabinet by placing wheels underneath. , making a plate and installing gas springs.

Color, color and more color

There is hardly any white in Sarah’s house. “It’s not that I don’t like it, but I really like the color. Each room in the house has a different atmosphere. You can see my stamp in my interior. Where others find it exciting to use color, I am a visual thinker and dare to take on the challenge of using color. In retrospect, people are often surprised at his appearance. “

Painting the ceilings

And aside from the use of color, it’s also in the stuff. “I prefer to mix different colors, materials, vintage and design. I myself invent projects to achieve things. A crazy touch from me is that I also paint ceilings in many places!

And not many people do that. “Why do I paint the ceilings with it?” Very simple. Why not? The ceilings deserve as much attention as the walls and the floor. It is part of a room and therefore also determines the atmosphere.

Sarah thinks the color white is pretty standard. “It doesn’t do much for a room for me. In my living room, part of the ceiling was painted the same color as the walls, to separate the living area from the dining room. The color is light gray, but it makes the room even more comfortable and looks more like a whole. I also created a blue guest room and my own room is green. Yes, also the ceiling!

