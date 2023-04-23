A couple takes revenge on the owner of Airbnb: lights on and taps open for 25 days | Abroad

A South Korean Airbnb host has to pay a bill of 1,418 euros after two Chinese tourists left the taps open and the lights on for 25 days, local media report. The couple probably got ‘revenge’ because they weren’t allowed to cancel their booking four days in advance.

A husband and wife had rented a villa on Airbnb for their 25-day vacation in Seoul. But four days before they left, they discovered it was not in the city, but in the Mapo-Gu suburb of the South Korean capital. The couple asked to cancel the reservation, but the 20-year-old owner refused.

The Chinese couple were still traveling then, but took revenge on the tenant. The duo turned on as many electrical appliances, lights, water taps and gas installations as possible. With that, they used 120,000 liters of water – five times more than normal. Seoul’s water management has failed SBS News Korea know that it normally takes two months for eight adults to consume it.

During their stay, they did not stay in the villa, but returned to the vacation home only five times, staying there no more than five minutes each time. The owner only discovered the high consumption when the couple was away and called the gas company to say there was a huge increase in their consumption. In the end, he received a bill of 1418 euros (gas bill of 657 euros, water and electricity bill of 105 euros and other costs which amount to 656 euros).

Airbnb does not intervene

The host had called Airbnb customer service for help, but according to the rental platform, he had to settle the dispute with the tourists himself. Airbnb covers the costs of damage to the home or property, but not utility bills. The owner sent another message to the couple, but they said the owner had to pay himself.

