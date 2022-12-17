As the world watched the showpiece European match of the World Cup last Saturday evening (England – France), agents in Brussels ransacked offices in the European Parliament for the second day in a row.

It turned out that Qatari influence stretches far. Not only at the heart of FIFA, but also at the heart of European democracy. Despite all the European rhetoric about workers’ rights and LGBTI rights, European policymakers also seem to be sympathetic to petrodollars.

Brussels is under the spell of the bribery scandal in the European Parliament. And as new facts emerge every day, concerns grow about the consequences for the image of European politics. On the agenda of a summit of heads of government on Thursday were significant topics – migration, energy prices, transatlantic relations. But in the corridors, it was only about one thing: corruption in “one’s own house”.

The scandal – involving corrupt parliamentarians, money from Qatar and Morocco, house searches and tons of euros in cash – first concerns the parliament itself. “It’s really the business of the European Parliament,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his arrival. “Let’s first see what exactly is going on. If he then got inked at others, of course we had to see him again.

Read also: The weakness of the ethical rules makes the European Parliament the “weakest link”





jubilation

For this European Parliament, the scandal is extremely painful. In response to the collapse of the rule of law in Hungary and Poland, among others, it has become the moral conscience of Europe in recent years. In particular, MEPs have always blown their heads off when it comes to a new scandal involving Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In Brussels, everyone recognizes that the financial cut of Orbán, formalized this week, would never have taken place without the constant pressure of the EP.

Does the scandal tarnish this reputation as the guardian of European values? It is certain that Orbán had jubilee this week. With a photo of the seized money he wrote Twitter: “This is what the rule of law looks like in Brussels.” In a video message, he called it – vaguely Donald Trumpempty the swamp‘ – for ’emptying the swamp of Brussels’.

And so the scandal also stains the whole of the EU. It fuels anti-EU sentiment and makes it vulnerable abroad. Because who will be lectured by a corrupt institution?

“It is very detrimental, I think, to all the politicians who have fought so hard to show that we make decisions based on our common values,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. “It’s always bad when there’s corruption,” Rutte replied when asked if the scandal had spilled over to other EU institutions. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo called the scandal “unacceptable and shocking”. He fears the consequences on “the image that the rest of the world has of us” and “confidence in European institutions”.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola of Malta announced new rules of conduct and visiting on Thursday in response to the case. The rights of former members are also scrutinized. Financial reporting requirements will be strengthened and donations from abroad will be prohibited. “We will examine everything,” Metsola promised at a press conference after a meeting with heads of government. “We will look into any form of undue influence.” The protection of whistleblowers must be improved and contacts between parliament and third countries will be streamlined. So-called “friendship groups”, informal networks between the European Parliament and third countries, are prohibited.

In the meantime, all files concerning Qatar are frozen. These include a proposal for visa-free travel for Qataris and an air treaty between the EU and Qatar.

The sealed office of European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili. The Greek is one of the suspects in the corruption investigation. She is accused of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

Photo Stephanie Lecocq/EPA



Considered

Along with shame, there was also disbelief in Brussels this week. With a chuckle, some wondered why countries with nefarious plans would turn to the European Parliament, which is surely not the most influential institution in the EU? But the fact that Qatar and Morocco are said to have paid millions for it shows how important prestige is for these countries, especially in the European public sphere.

Recently, there has been a lot of interest in how Qatar – through the World Cup and soft diplomacy – sports wash as it is called – tried to restore its public image. But the revelations in Brussels show that the country also considers other means to be lawful and that Europe is a willing target for them. It is unlikely that Qatar and Morocco are the only countries affected.

In the case of corruption in the European Parliament ‘are there too many Italians involved not to speak of ‘Italian-style work’?





This is why Brussels observers were also unhappy with the way Metsola presented the scandal in his own EP: as an attack on the institution and “European democracy”. “Evil actors associated with autocratic third countries will stop at nothing,” she said. But, said European law professor Alberto Alemanno, among other in this week NRC“It’s not an attack, it’s self-inflicted damage.” The European Parliament has made itself vulnerable due to a lack of strong lobbying rules, lobby watchdogs Transparency International and CEO have also pointed out.

For years, NGOs have denounced the lack of transparency of Brussels institutions and the way in which the interests of big business penetrate invisibly into decision-making. Now the influence bought by autocratic regimes is getting involved.

Scandals like this week’s are the general feeling in Brussels, which affects all European politics and therefore Europe’s credibility on the world stage. Last year, the EU outdid itself in helping Ukraine quickly and in unprecedented harmony – backed by much of Europe’s population, as a survey again showed these days. But the corruption scandal shows how easily a good reputation can melt away.