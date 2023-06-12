A collapsed bridge paralyzes a major artery on the east coast of the United States | Abroad

A major highway on the US East Coast, connecting major cities such as Miami, Washington, Philadelphia and New York, is expected to be paralyzed for weeks after a section of highway in the US state of Pennsylvania was become impractical.

A burning tank truck crashed on a section of busy I-95 freeway in the city of Philadelphia and crashed into a lower road. The road is part of the important north-south axis, which extends from the south of the State of Florida to the northern border of the United States with Canada.

“This is a major artery for people and goods and the closure will have a significant impact on the city and region until reconstruction is complete,” tweeted US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. .

Blast

Images from local television channels show an impressive cloud of black smoke. Residents told local media they heard several explosions, but no casualties have been reported so far. The fire is now also under control.

US President Joe Biden has been made aware of the situation and his teams are in contact with local authorities to provide assistance, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.