A Chinese “spy balloon” shot down by the United States

Biden said of the ball earlier today that “we’ll deal with it,” without giving details. China earlier said the ball was derailed due to force majeure. The country said it regretted the incident. The airship, as the Chinese called it, would be used primarily for meteorological purposes, but according to Washington, the balloon contains all sorts of monitoring equipment.

Even so, according to experts, the balloon has little more to offer than satellites. According to the United States, the balloon would be part of a fleet that scanned the five continents.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken postponed his planned visit to China because the issue would determine too much dialogue between the two world powers. China claims to have strictly adhered to international rules. In a phone conversation with Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed “how to handle unintentional incidents calmly and professionally”.