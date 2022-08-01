A Chinese missile makes an uncontrolled landing in the Indian Ocean | Technology

Debris from a Chinese missile crashed into the Indian Ocean last weekend, confirms US Space Command . He wasn’t quite sure in advance where the debris would land.

Parts of the Chinese missile landed near Borneo. Most parts of the rocket burned out on its return to Earth, according to the Human Space Agency.

On July 24, China launched a Long March 5B rocket to deliver a laboratory module to the Tiangong space station, which is still under construction. The 30-meter-long, 22,000-kilogram rocket took the module into space and then circled the Earth for a few days. Then gravity brought the device back to the Earth’s surface.

After launch, there was a lot of uncertainty about where the rocket would land. There has been a lot of talk about China’s uncontrolled missiles. It was the third Long March 5B rocket to return to Earth in this way.

In 2020, debris from the missile crashed in Ivory Coast. No one was injured, but metal parts were found in the villages. Last year, fragments of a Long March 5B crashed into the Indian Ocean.

NASA requests that orbit information be shared

According to NASA CEO Bill Nelson, China did not share information about the rocket’s orbit when it fell back to Earth. “All countries involved in space travel should make this type of information available so that we can make a reliable estimate of impact risk,” he wrote. Twitter. “This is particularly necessary for heavy vehicles, such as the Long March 5B, which pose a significant risk of loss of life and property.”

China is not going to stop reporting uncontrolled missiles anytime soon. Later this year, the country will launch the third and final module of its Tiangong station with a Long March 5B rocket into space. Another such rocket will be used next year to launch a space telescope.

