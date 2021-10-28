Kilmartin Castle – Argyll & Bute, Schotland

Located in Kilmartin Glen in the Argyll region of Scotland, Kilmartin Castle is a true hidden gem. The history of the castle dates back to 1550, when it was in the hands of the Campbell clan and stood empty for 200 years. As a result, the restored castle has retained many of its original features.

This 16th-century chateau has exposed stone walls, large fireplaces, vaulted stone ceilings and doorways. The castle is surrounded by islands and restaurants and is well suited for hill walks and road trips through the Scottish countryside.

Staying in this castle is not cheap but can accommodate up to 10 people; it costs from £ 996 per night (converts to around € 1,174 per night). And animals are allowed!

Leopoldo Castle – Tuscany, Italy

This magnificent 16th century castle exudes charm and elegance and is located in the province of Livorno in Tuscany, Italy. The romantic style building is ideally located for a panoramic view of the valley and on a clear day you can see Elba Island. At nightfall, this place creates a rather ghostly atmosphere: the Castello Leopoldo can accommodate 20 people in an area of ​​1500 m². Booking the entire castle costs from € 1,142 per night.

Rower Fort – Devon, England

Rower Fort’s history dates back to 1827, when it was a former farmhouse on the estate of Sir Francis Drake. Since then, the gîte has been converted into a unique holiday residence. The combination of the traditional farmhouse and the tower with battlements and follies is a unique combination.

The hot tub from where you can enjoy the panoramic view during the day and the shooting stars at night is very nice. With a capacity of up to 16 people, there is enough space for a large group.

Mazures – Liège, Belgium

This Game of Thrones-style residence is part of a castle overlooking the banks of the Vesder, which joins the Ourthe in the Belgian city of Liège. After a complete renovation, the castle now houses a 100 m² holiday home in the left wing of the tower. It can accommodate up to 4 people and prices start at € 129 per night.

Manorbier Castle – Pembrokeshire, Wales

Manorbier Castle is a magnificent 12th century Norman castle located in the picturesque village of Manorbier in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Staying here will make you feel like a trip back in time! Immerse yourself in the rich history of Welsh folklore as you gaze at the sparkling waters of beautiful Manorbier Bay and marvel at the cliffs at the bottom of the valley.

Narrow Water Castle – County Down, Noord-Ierland

The original castle building dates back to the 1680s and has recently been refurbished into a luxury apartment for up to six people. Features such as the local granite exterior and exposed beams inside make this house the perfect choice for a weekend getaway in the Irish countryside.

Burg Schloss Saarfels – Serrig, Germany

Located in the small town of Serrig in the Landkreis Trier-Saarburg, Saarfels Castle is a modern 20th century castle, but still retains a medieval and majestic style unique to this region. This chateau has a history as a former Sekt (= German sparkling wine) cellar and is located in an area famous for its Riesling wines.

Nearby you can cycle, visit a zoo or wine cellars. This castle can accommodate up to 16 people. Animals are admitted.

Craufurdland Castle – Ayrshire, Schotland

Set in 600 acres of beautiful Ayrshire countryside, surrounded by woodland, this castle looks like something out of a fairy tale. A 20 minute drive from Scotland’s most populous city, Glasgow, this is the perfect place to enjoy both the tranquility of the peaceful countryside and all that the city has to offer. The 16-person building exudes history, beautiful interiors and lovely gardens.

Chateau des Egaux – Limoges, France

The Château des Egaux has 21 hectares of private land, a swimming pool, a fishing pond, a park and a private forest. The chateau rooms each have their own ancient treasures and charm, with breathtaking details adding to the feeling of an authentic stay in a grand chateau.

With direct train connections and the E9 from Limoges to Paris, there are many ways to get to this property.

Would you like to spend the night in one of these castles? See on holidu.nl For more information.