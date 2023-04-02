767 aborts takeoff after four minutes

A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 returned home on Tuesday after an engine fire.



The aircraft, registration N641UA, took off at 9 p.m. local time heading southeast en route to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Already during take off problems with the left engine occurred. Pilots of a Skywest plane behind the 767 noticed a fire in the affected engine and reported it to air traffic control, according to radio records owned by CBS News. Subsequently, the pilots of the United Airlines plane were notified. They confirmed the fire, declared an emergency and returned to the airport from which they had departed. “The flight landed safely and passengers disembarked at the gate,” a United Airlines spokesperson said.

United Airlines 767 returning to Houston shortly after takeoff © Flightradar24.com

Fire detected

It is not known exactly when the problems occurred. It is speculated that during takeoff, the Skywest pilot informed air traffic control, but that this may have happened while the 767 was circling. From the dates of Flightradar24 shows the 767 four minutes after take off reached the maximum height of just over seven hundred meters and that at this height the descent began towards Houston airport. There the machine landed safely. No one was injured in the unplanned landing.

767 on the ground

United Airlines organized a new plane which eventually took the passengers to Rio de Janeiro. The 767 in question was grounded at Houston airport for the rest of the week. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating the incident.