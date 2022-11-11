6 unknown national parks in America

The Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park might be iconic names, but America is home to more than 423 parks, many of which are out of everyone’s reach. Reishonger listed six lesser-known national parks in America for everyone’s list.

Unknown National Parks in America

Here are six national parks in America that you’ve never heard of, but should definitely be on your to-do list! And read our tips here if you soon have a road trip across america go do.

Mammoth Cave State Park, Kentucky

In Mammoth Cave National Park in southern Kentucky you can find it as far as we know the longest cave system in the world, famous for its intricate hallways and giant mammoth chambers. The first man crossed about 4,000 years ago imposing Mammoth Cave arch on the inside. Today, visitors can explore the 600 km long caves on their own or join one of the informative tours offered by park rangers. For those who prefer to keep their heads above the ground, beautiful hiking trails await you through the impressive nature and along the two rivers that cross the park. More information on www.visittheusa.co.uk/destination/mammoth-cave-national-park.

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

Like a sea of ​​sand, the shimmering White Sands rises from the heart of the Tularosa Basin in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The sandy gypsum that makes up the White Sands once formed the bottom of a shallow sea that flooded the area 250 million years ago. The dunes are still moving here at a rate of up to nine meters per year. These dunes make for a fun day of sand sledding all year round, popular for the whole family. But be sure to bring enough water with you as the temperature can rise to over 40° Celsius in the summer. A good option for hot days is to join a sunset walk led by a park ranger, so you can fully enjoy the majestic views without having to brave the sweltering heat. More information on www.visittheusa.co.uk/state/new-mexico.

North Cascades National Park, Washington State

North Cascades National Park in northern Washington State covers more than 2,040 square miles in the high mountains of the Cascade Range. It is the second least visited national park in the United States after Alaska. The highest peaks in the national park remain intact, but more than three hundred glaciers discovered on foot. Travelers can enjoy many activities in the park such as fishing, boating, horseback riding, and camping. More information on www.visittheusa.co.uk/destination/seattle.

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

West of the Rocky Mountains, on the densely forested Colorado Plateau, lies Mesa Verde National Park (Spanish for “green table”) – the most culturally and historically significant national park in the United States. The park offers a glimpse into early Pueblo culture. Indians, who have lived in southwestern Colorado for over 700 years. Over 4,000 archaeological sites are scattered throughout the park and are among the best preserved remains of troglodyte dwellings and the brick towers of America. Several hiking trails lead to viewpoints with fantastic panoramic views of the desert landscape. But perhaps the best way to better understand the daily life of the inhabitants of the park hundreds of years ago is to visit the ruins. And don’t forget to look up at night, because the starry sky is breathtakingly beautiful. More information on www.visittheusa.co.uk/destination/mesa-verde-national-park.

Isle Royal National Park, Michigan

Isle Royale National Park – located in remote Michigan – spans several islands in the lake superior and is only accessible by boat or seaplane. The remote island is characterized by dense forests, crystal clear lakes, cool caves and its wildlife, which includes wolves, beavers, foxes and moose. Travelers have a good chance of encountering wandering wildlife as they hike the trails along the swamps and lakes. But they should keep an eye out for deposits of chlorastrolite – striking green semi-precious stones found throughout the park. The 69 km Greenstone Ridge Trail crosses the ridge that bears the name of the island. The full tour lasts approximately 16 hours, but visitors can also take shorter walks.

American Samoa National Park

Located in the South Pacific, American Samoa is a US territory and home to one of the America’s Most Idyllic National Parks. Although the trip to American Samoa National Park is long, it is well worth it. Covered in sandy beaches, beautiful rainforests, archaeological sites and hiking trails on Mount Lata, the park features some of the most pristine landscapes in the world. The beautiful untouched coral reef with over 800 species of fish provides perfect opportunities for snorkeling. Visitors can also take a boat to Fagatele Bay National Marine Sanctuary. More information on www.visittheusa.co.uk/state/american-samoa.