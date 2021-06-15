Google will add 6 new features to Android this summer. These functions are separate from a new Android version and will therefore be widely available on almost all Android smartphones.

New Android features: all 6

Google adds new features to Android every year to make the user experience as refined as possible. This summer we see 6 new functions, which will be widely available on almost all Android smartphones. We list them for you.

1. Earthquake warning system

In 2020, Google started building the world’s largest earthquake detection system. Thanks to this system, users of an Android smartphone will automatically receive a notification just before an earthquake hits their location. Those crucial seconds can save lives.

Google recently launched the alert system in New Zealand and Greece. From June 15, 2021, it will also be available in Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Google will add more countries in the future.

2. Add stars to important messages in the messaging app

We receive hundreds of messages every day. This can make it difficult to fish for important messages. Now you can add an important message, so you don’t have to search unnecessarily later.

3. Find the best emoji sticker at the best time

In May, Google introduced a new “recently used” section in the emoji sticker picker, so you can easily find a frequently used sticker.

Contextual suggestions will appear in this section soon to help you find the perfect emoji for the perfect occasion.

Context-related emoji stickers are now available in the Gboard beta. This summer, the feature will be widely available for messages in English, Spanish and Portuguese for smartphones running Android 6.0 and later.

4. Get voice access to your favorite apps

From now on, have Google organize some things in several of your favorite apps. For example, you can say things like “Hey Google, pay my Capital One bill” or “Hey Google, check my Strava miles”. To find out what else you can do, say “Ok Google, shortcuts”.

5. Eye detection during voice control

Thanks to Android’s voice control function, people with disabilities can easily control their smartphone by voice. Thanks to the new eye detection function, voice control only works when the user is actually looking at the screen. Users can now also enter their passwords by voice.

6. More customization options for Android Auto

Users can now further customize their Android Auto experience. For example, there is a new dark mode, which can be set manually. In addition, the Android Auto launcher screen can be changed directly from your smartphone. The search for specific content has also been made easier.

There are also all kinds of new apps available for Android Auto which should make driving a lot easier. Think about apps that show the nearest charging point for electric cars. And that’s not insignificant: you can now easily send a WhatsApp via Android Auto.

