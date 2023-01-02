6 Essential Tips to Protect Your IR Website from Cyberattacks

Your Investor Relations (IR) website is the digital face of your company across the web for investors, potential investors, stakeholders, and partners. Ideally, it should run optimally at all times because it’s the number one source of information for your backers.

A compromised website can negatively impact your stock value, hurt consumer confidence, and result in a legal or civil action against your company. Threat actors can use a breached website for activism and defacement, data exfiltration, malware drops, ransomware strikes, supply chain attacks, and watering hole attacks.

For these reasons, you need to keep your IR website safe from cyber threats by adopting some essential security measures:

1. Partner with a Top IR Service Provider

Not only will a reputable IR service provider help optimize your relationships with your investors, but they can also develop a class-leading investor relations website that’s slick, functional, and secure. For example, one of the world’s best IR teams, Q4, offers enterprise security in website development.

They help you safeguard your narrative with SOC-2 Type 2 certified data management and market-leading 24/7 security, boasting 99.9% uptime. Moreover, they offer 24/7 support, whether in the middle of the night or during peak hours.

2. Apply SQL Injection Attack Countermeasures

A SQL injection (SQLI) attack exploits software vulnerabilities in your website, typically to steal data or gain control of the systems behind the website.

It’s one of the most common cyberattacks — SQL injection attack victims include Yahoo, Equifax, Sony Pictures, LinkedIn, Epic Games, and other renowned organizations.

The good news is that an SQLI attack is easy to defend against. Here are some useful SQLI countermeasures:

Patch and update your database management software to remove known vulnerabilities.

Ensure that web account databases have need-to-read access. Some experts refer to this as the principle of least privilege.

Leverage prepared statements instead of dynamic SQL.

Only hire competent developers who can iron out coding flaws.

3. Update All Software Applications

In addition to your database management software, update all critical software applications. Software vendors frequently release security patches that hackers may exploit. You can use automatic updates for more convenience.

4. Change Passwords

Hackers can exploit default passwords and titles for routers, servers, and Wi-Fi accounts to attack websites. Set sophisticated passwords that are at least 12 characters long and feature uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Please also enable multi-factor authentication where available.

5. Stop Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attacks

Threat actors such as activists, state-sponsored agents, and hackers may try to take your IR website offline by overloading it with traffic in a DDoS attack that leverages bots. While there are no guarantees, some steps can help stop these brute force-attacks.

While you may not want to use CAPTCHA as it degrades user experience, you can try the more seamless reCAPTCHA to block bots and automated software from spamming your website. Your network security team should also be monitoring your network for unusual activity. For example, an uncommon and sudden spike in traffic may be a sign of an upcoming attack.

6. Utilize Security Tools

You must arm your systems with the best security tools to shield your website, data, and visitors from online threats.

Anti-malware tool with ransomware rollback.

Web application firewalls.

Security plugins.

Advanced system monitoring tools with event logging.

As mentioned, a top IR service provider can take care of your website security and save you some of these headaches. It’s just one of the many benefits of partnering with an investor relations service provider.

