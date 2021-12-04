6 cool phone gadgets you can ask for for Christmas

Of course, at Androidworld we love phones and there’s a good chance you will share that love too. Let’s spoil ourselves and our smartphones this Christmas. Everyone knows about power banks and boxes, but these are six quirky gadgets that can be a lot of fun.

1. Wooden phone holder

If you often work from home, you had better make your home work place more comfortable. This stylish holder for your smartphone can add great value to your desk. Not only can you lose your smartphone, but also your wallet, portable devices, USB drives and whatever else you want. It comes in three different colors and you can perfectly hide your phone’s charging cable.

Wooden phone holder – Amazon.nl – 52.80 euros

2. Wireless Android car

There are 100 million cars which are compatible with Android Auto, but it’s just a shame that the vast majority don’t work with the wireless variant. Fortunately, there is the AAWireless: a small device that you plug into your car’s USB port, then connect it wirelessly to your phone. All you have to do is get in, start your car and drive away. After a few seconds, Android Auto will appear on the infotainment system. You can read everything about this gadget in this article.

Wireless AA – Indiegogo – 88 euros (shipping fee included)

3. Razer Kishi-controller

Playing on your phone is a lot of fun, especially when using cloud gaming services like Stadiums and NVIDIA GeForce gets to work. you can play major game titles with the power of data centers and your Internet connection.

A controller like the Razer Kishi is ideal to use in combination with your phone for cloud gaming. It has quality buttons and joysticks. Check in advance if your phone is compatible with the controller. It works with smartphones between 145.3 and 163.7mm in length. The width should be between 68.2 and 78.1 mm.

4. USB stick with 128 GB

We’re uploading more to the cloud, but sometimes it’s still helpful to have physical storage in your pocket. And preferably a USB stick that works just as well on phones as it does on PCs and laptops. This SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go comes with a connection for USB-C on one side and USB-A on the other. Granted, it’s not the most exciting gadget, but you will never be surprised. Whether or not you have an internet connection.

5. Car wireless charger

Wireless chargers can be a great added value in the car, especially if you are also looking for a mount to use your smartphone for navigation. With this wireless charger you have both in one. You connect it to the 12V socket of your car and you can then charge your phone with a power of up to 10W. You fix the support on the glass, on the dashboard or on the ventilation grid. Ideally, it also works with large phones: models with a screen size of up to 7 inches.

ISetchi Qi Car Charger and Car Holder – Bol.com – 39.97 euros

6. Gimbal for smartphone

Smartphone cameras get better every year, which is why it has become worthwhile to invest in accessories that help you shoot and photograph better. This dji gimbal is an all-in-one accessory, you can use it to film stably by hand, but you can also use it as a monopod for filming.

The gimbal works with pre-programmed video modes where the gimbal can rotate, for example, during filming. It’s also nice that DJI designed this gimbal with usability in mind. You can easily fold it into a portable set and you can easily attach your smartphone with a magnetic holder.

Are you going to ask for some practical gadgets for under the Christmas tree? Tell us about your wishlist. On the other hand, are you looking for more gadget inspiration for a gift? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.