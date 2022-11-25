5x hair colors that work well for people with fine hair
You do not choose the structure of your hair yourself, unfortunately for some. One is born with a big bush, the other has to be content with a few straight locks along the face. But also for this latter group of thin-haired people, there are plenty of options to do something different with your hair. For example, you can try one of these hairstyles that make thin hair look thicker., or you can schedule a visit to the hairdresser to color your hair in one of the colors below. With these five hair colors, your locks will stand out better.
5x hair colors that work well for fine hair:
A color where no base color is applied is dear blonde. Warm blonde hair color is soft contrasting highlights and lowlights based on your own hair color, but they’re so subtle you barely see them. The name already says it’s not a cheap hair color due to the amount of foil involved – it should be applied as thinly as possible – but once it’s in your hair you will enjoy it long time. Which brings us directly to the next…
Unless you want to go to the hairdresser every four weeks, it’s a good idea for fine hair types to choose a low-maintenance color. Light or dark doesn’t really matter, but drastic changes might not be the best idea. Instead, opt for a subtle lift or a low light that differs a few shades from your own hair. It works best for fine hair.
Plain as naturally as possible
If you prefer a solid hair color, choose one that comes close to your own hair color. You want to avoid having a clear growth that makes your hair even thinner.
Strategic Highlights
With a few strategically placed highlights, you give your hair enough contrast to make it look fuller. For example, think of face framing highlights that frame your face and make your hair look thicker, or the so-called twig lights, which combine balayage and highlighting coloring techniques. It is also one of the hair color trends for 2023So we’re going to see a lot more.
People with fine hair often think that light colors are the only way to make their hair look fuller. But you can also add depth to thin, dark hair with different shades. You can also apply the above techniques for dark hair, so also for all brunettes: choose different shades that are close to the natural hair color and that you can easily maintain.
