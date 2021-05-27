50,000 people attend concert in New Zealand without COVID

While the rest of the world is isolating itself, New Zealand is all the rage!

More than 50,000 people have gathered for a big rock concert in the island state, where almost no social distancing is required. The elimination of COVID-19 has a strict policy.

The Six60 performed in front of huge crowds across the county, and Saturday’s closing tour of Auckland’s largest stadium was heralded as the biggest. musical evening In the world since the start of the epidemic.

The group paid tribute to military musicians and invited Maori performers to take the stage with them for music sung in the original language.

“We know what it’s like to be locked out. Suction. Singer Matthew Walters said ahead of the show that we weren’t sure if we could play concerts again. But we are lucky, for several reasons, here in New Zealand.

Fans cheered when the Six60 performed at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on April 24, 2021. AP

Guitarist J Fraser said: “It was amazing how fanatic and excited people were to watch live music and see something that took them out of a long, brutal year.” It was so special.

A fan who lived Secure Britain T-shirt For a year, I have found the experience like a dream.

“It is very important for us as humans to be able to come together and sing the same songs,” said Lucy Klumpas. “It gives us the impression of being part of something”,

Not everyone was happy with the show at the Eden Park Rugby Grand Stadium, where concerts were banned.

Prime Minister Helen Clark said the shows could represent a “home invasion” of hype.

But people wanted it. As the Prime Minister called for the next party, Walters said.

“Six60 is for everyone. Maybe she would change her attitude if she came and had fun. “

Tradition has it that in the country of five million people, only 26 people have died from the coronavirus World counter.

