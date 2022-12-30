500 richest people to lose 1.4 trillion dollars in 2022 – Wel.nl

The 500 richest people in the world became 1.4 trillion dollars less rich this year, which is equivalent to 1300 billion euros. It shows figures from the financial magazine and data firm Bloomberg, which maintains a list of the richest people. Frenchman Bernard Arnold, CEO of luxury group LVMH, has been at the top for weeks. Arnold replaced Elon Musk as the richest man. Tesla shares have fallen sharply this year and that’s because most of Musk’s wealth consists of Tesla stock. But the entrepreneur also bought Twitter, which was worth far more than the messaging service was worth at the time of the sale. To finance the purchase, Musk sold several Tesla shares. Ultimately, the combination of those factors cost Musk $138 billion. So he accounted for one-tenth of the total property loss of the rich. Musk’s richest man, former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, has lost a lot this year. He reduced his fortune to more than $85 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook’s Meta Platforms, has lost nearly $80 billion. Changpeng Zhao of Crypto Platform Finance saw his fortune drop by more than $83 billion. He slipped down the rich list and is now worth “only” $12.6 billion. Half Rich Another crypto billionaire lost almost his entire fortune when his company FTX went bankrupt. Sam Bankman-Fried saw $16 billion evaporate, but that wasn’t his biggest problem. The US suspects him of fraud and he faces prison terms. There were also people who saw wealth increase. Indian businessman Gautam Adani became richer by more than half and is now third on the list of richest people worth more than $120 billion after Arnold and Musk. Being a billionaire is not enough to be one of the 500 richest people in the world. The lower limit is currently $4.9 billion. Among the elite list are Dutch Fritz Koltschmeding, founder of Randstad, and Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken.