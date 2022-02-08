5 Top Brokers for U.K. Traders

Millions of traders now have mobile apps that allow them to trade stocks as easily as they share content on social media which doesn’t exclude United Kingdom traders. There are likely several reasons why so many new individuals have embraced online trading. The pandemic no doubt contributed to the spike in interest. Millions of individuals suddenly found themselves with extra cash and more time on their hands. As a result, adaption of online trading in the U.K and Europe is at an all-time high.

However, for traders of the United Kingdom, they have to follow certain rules. Particularly, they have to trade with brokers that are regulated by the relevant authorities in the country. Recent events in the news have forced regulators to increase their attention and focus on the products and services offered by interactive digital platforms. This gives rise to many questions regarding the eligibility of certain brokers in the United Kingdom. For those who do not want to do much research, we’ve prepared a list of the top 5 best uk forex brokers. The list includes brokers such as Markets.com, IG, eToro , City Index and FXCM.

IG Review

IG is a CFD broker which combines low spread costs, emphases on customer service and education, actionable research, and functional user interfaces. It is regulated by FCA (U.K.) & CFTC, NFA (U.S.) and offers various account protection to clients from the U.K. and E.U. Its range of tradable instruments include forex and as well as all other tradable instruments you would normally find.

Markets.com

Markets.com is a regulated CFD and forex broker in operation since 2008. It falls under several financial authorities, like the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The broker allows deposits and withdrawals using multiple options, such as credit/debit cards and electronic wallets. If offers over 2200 tradable instruments spread across asset classes such as forex pairs, metals, stocks, bonds, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

City Index

City Index is an excellent online CFD broker which gives access to all trading classes including forex. Founded in 1983, it is actually the trading brand of StoneX Financial Ltd., whose parent company StoneX Group Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. It is multi regulated, being regulated by both the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Its offering consists of and options on indexes, shares, commodities, metals, bonds, interest rates, and cryptocurrencies.

FXCM

Founded in 1999, FXCM is a multi-asset broker which provides access to exchange-traded securities across 43 exchanges across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific as well as cryptocurrencies via CFDs. The broker offers both At Market orders, which have the potential for slippage, and Market Range orders. It also offers social copy trading via ZuluTrade. It is regulated by Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

eToro

eToro is perhaps the most well-known brokers in this list with over 17 million users spread across hundred nations. By using a graphic-intensive platform, eToro provides access to various forex and cryptocurrency pairs including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP. It is also known as one of the easiest brokers to place a trade with. UK citizens can also use a credit card as well as PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapid Transfer, iDEAL, and Sofort to make deposits in their account.

Conclusion

While UK residents have a multitude of options to choose from when it comes to brokers, not all of them are reliable. There have been past instances where brokers haven’t provided account safety features such as negative balance protection. As the online trading space grows, illegitimate entities will try to get a piece of the action by trapping unsuspecting traders. The recent market events have also pointed to a greater need for brokerages to strengthen their framework for data security, especially when it contains clients’ personal information. Traders will have to be guarded against such threats, arming themselves with knowledge and the right tools.

