5 Photoshop alternatives that don’t have to cost you a penny

Of all the photo editing programs, Adobe Photoshop is the best known. However, a subscription to the service is not cheap. The good news is that there are more than enough great alternatives that you don’t have to shell out a dime for.

If you use these free Photoshop alternatives, you’ll be without Adobe’s innovative AI tools. Features are less extensive, but free photo editing programs are fully capable of turning your snaps into masterpieces.

5 Free Photoshop Alternatives

Curious about five alternatives to Photoshop that cost nothing at all? Here they are.

#1 Gimp

With the open source alternative to Photoshop Gimp you can boot into your Windows PC, Mac, or even a Linux device with editing tools that you normally have to pay for. You also don’t have to worry about annoying ads or in-app purchases.

The photo editing software isn’t the prettiest in terms of interface, but it’s packed with filters and effects to turn every image into a masterpiece. Moreover, you can use selection tools, layers and many transformation tools.

#2 Adobe Express

It’s no secret that Adobe is the lord and master of photo editing software. Along with Photoshop and Lightroom, the company has another tool to take your photos to the next level, and it’s also (largely) free to use.

Adobe Express, formerly known as Spark, lets you use a set of useful photo-editing tools through your web browser. You can use different templates to create posts for your social networks, but it’s also possible to apply simple edits to your own photos.

#3 PhotoScapeX

Photoshop X takes a slightly different approach to Photoshop when it comes to the interface. The program uses a series of tabs instead of toolbars. Each of these tabs focuses on a specific task.

Apart from editing photos, it is also a good app for creating GIFs. This Photoshop alternative also has a handy compare mode to compare the image before and after editing. However, the free version is a little less feature-packed than the Pro version.

#4 Apple Pictures

If you have a Mac, you can start with Apple’s free photo editing software. Within the app Pictures you can apply simple operations. For example, you can adjust brightness and color, apply filters, remove all noise, and remove red-eye.

The app comes standard on your Mac and is a great free alternative to Photoshop if you don’t want to do the most demanding edits. Moreover, you can easily use iCloud storage to keep all your photos digitally.

#5 Google Photos already an alternative to Photoshop

Just like Apple, Google also has its own solution to edit photos. Of Google Photos you can easily make simple adjustments to your images. You can get started with Photos on almost any device.

The features are quite limited in the area of ​​photo editing, but it’s a great alternative to Photoshop if you don’t want to invest a lot of time in your editing and want to play around with a few filters and sliders to make your photos look so small a little more beautiful.

Even true beginners are Photoshop pros with these tricks