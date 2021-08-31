5 Interesting Facts You Should Know About The American Akita Dog

Every single dog is a story of its own, which means that you can never know exactly what to expect once you get a new puppy. Will it be playful and frisky, while also obedient and loyal? Or will its inactiveness astound you and its stubbornness make it difficult for you to train them? Well, I guess you’ll never know before you get the puppy and start raising it. The answers to these questions, though, also depend on the owner itself and his or her raising methods.

Apart from that, those answers will also depend on the general breed. No matter how different every single dog is, we can all agree that certain breeds have some specific characteristics that you’ll be able to expect, meaning that you will actually be able to learn what to expect from your new puppy, at least to a certain extent. If you are, for example, interested in getting the American Akita, the Holistapet dog info page will let you know precisely what to expect regarding their temperament, their health and many more things.

It goes without saying that you should learn as much as possible about these dogs before making them a part of your family. This means that you should get your facts straight about their temperaments, as well as the health issues that they might be prone to, but it also means that you could perhaps learn some interesting facts about your future puppy. Those facts could turn out to be great conversation topics among other Akita owners and they will definitely help you understand and appreciate this breed much better. So, let’s start learning.

1. They Love Snow

This probably won’t come as a surprise, but American Akita dogs actually thrive in snow. We could easily argue that they are built for the snow, since their thick coats and their webbed paws make things much easier for them if they find themselves living in an area covered with snow. Those webbed paws make walking easier, while the thick fur keeps them completely warm. So, while most living beings would have a hard time living in cold and snowy areas, Akitas would definitely love it.

2. They Were Once A Status Symbol

There was a time when these dogs were actually sort of a status symbol and the wealthy people were the only one to own them. This was going on in the 17th century, when the ownership of these animals was restricted to aristocracy. While times have definitely changed and while everyone can now own this breed, I believe it’s safe to say that this dog has retained that aristocratic and elegant appearance that makes them look dominant and imposing. Of course, when you spend some more time with them, you’ll definitely see their not-so-elegant side, which is also rather cute.

Here’s more general information on this breed: https://www.dailypaws.com/dogs-puppies/dog-breeds/akita

3. They Are Extremely Clean

One of the things that always surprises people about the American Akita is the fact that they are perfectly capable of keeping themselves clean and taking care of their magnificent fur. While most dogs tend to get all muddy and dirty after spending some time outside and while they leave the cleaning part up to the owners, Akitas are a bit different in that regard. They tend to be careful with their steps and they will certainly take cleaning themselves seriously, which frequently makes them resemble cats rather than other dogs. Self-grooming and cleanliness obsession will save you a lot of trips to the groomer, as you will find that unnecessary.

4. They Don’t Warn You When Attacking

The American Akita is most definitely known as an aggressive breed, but this does not mean that they are hostile towards everyone and that all they do is attack people. In fact, there is a slightly different reason why they are considered to be aggressive and unpredictable. Basically, while other canines show signs of fear, aggression or any other type of emotion that precedes their attacks, the Akita does no such thing. To put things simply, they won’t warn you in any way if they are about to attack.

This lack of expressiveness is what makes people fear them to a certain extent and I can completely understand that, as it is certainly a dangerous trait. Yet, this simply means that you need to be rather careful as the owner and teach your dog to be obedient. If you don’t think you can control this breed, then it would be best for you to choose a different one, as Akitas do need a firm hand and a dominant owner. Here are some more interesting facts you should learn about these animals.

5. They Need To Be Motivated To Exercise

One would think that the Akita is active by nature and that it will need a lot of exercise in order to stay happy and healthy. Yet, the truth is quite the opposite, as this breed tends to be pretty lazy and inactive. Does this mean, though, that you should just let it lie around every single day and never engage in any type of physical activity?

Well, it most certainly doesn’t, because this dog will get bored if it doesn’t spend its energy on certain outdoor activities. I know that this might sound contradicting, but that’s just the way it is. Akitas are a complicated breed in this regard, since they need exercise, but they’ll refuse to be active unless you motivate them properly.

