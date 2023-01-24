Baker’s lavish performances also inspired a look at the period’s undergarments, including dressing gowns and home robes. Chiuri transformed the pieces into something of an evening look, like a black satin swimsuit worn under a silk velvet dress with a black diamond-stitched lapel. Dietrich’s style and strictly black attire is reflected in a pleated heather wool jacket and skirt suit. A similar silhouette was created in gray jacquard with a felted wool cape. “This kind of work, so minimal… but it’s so couture!

Mickalene Thomas created the set

In the garden of the Rodin Museum, the track was framed by huge works of textile-based art created by African-American artist Mickalene Thomas and embroidered by the Chanakya Craft School in India. They represented thirteen blacks or mixed race women, whose contributions to culture have opened doors for new generations. Listed: Josephine Baker, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Dorothy Dandridge, Marpessa Dawn, Lena Horne, Eartha Kitt, Josephine Premice, Hazel Scott, Donyale Luna, Naomi Sims, Helen Williams and Ophelia DeVore. “A diverse and eclectic group of women who, despite unequal opportunity, persevered with confidence, elegance, beauty and talent.”

This article was originally published by VogueUK.