Femke Bol was spared for the final which will take place at 7:40 p.m.

With his time, Van der Schaaf equaled his personal best. The semi-finals begin at 5:05 p.m.

Liam van der Schaaf reached the 60m hurdles semi-finals. With his time of 7.72, he did not finish in the top three of his heat. But Van der Schaaf was one of the fastest six times to join the eighteen directly ranked athletes.

As expected, the Dutch also reached the 4×400 meters final. Isayah Boers, Nick Smidt, Jochem Dobber and Tony van Diepen finished fourth: 3.07.64. The Dutch were good for silver at the Tokyo Olympics last summer behind the United States team.

The Americans missed the final, for which Spain qualified with the fastest time (3.06.98). The Czech Republic and Belgium teams were also faster than the Dutch. The men’s final is the conclusion of the world title fight at 7:55 p.m.

The Netherlands, as well as the reigning European women’s champion, are missing Liemarvin Bonevacia, who had to retire shortly before the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

