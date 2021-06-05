4 tickets for the last virtual reality experience in Eindhoven

Yes ! You can now go on an adventure in one of the VR-experiences of The park’s playground in Eindhoven! We can offer 4 tickets, so register today. Who knows, you might soon be going mole hunting in New Zealand, zombie hunting in The Hallow, or freeing hostages in The Day!

No laserquest and paintball: virtual reality in the park is what you want to do this summer!

Want to live an unforgettable VR experience for three? This will certainly happen in The Park Playground on Kastanjelaan. Play arcade games first, then choose one of four experiences 30 minutes, where you can roam freely in a virtual world: fight zombies with the coolest weapons in The Hallow, save the K3 ladies from Egypt, unmask De Mol in beautiful New Zealand, or unleash hostages in The Day.

The Park Playground is now distributing 4 tickets specifically for the neighborhood. And you can earn them!

How do you participate?

Very simple. Sign up below. Then you automatically have a chance to win one of these four tickets and subscribe to the indebuurt Eindhoven newsletter. Great, you are always up to date with the best news and stories in your city. Are you already receiving the newsletter? High! Even then, you can just participate in the promotion. Don’t worry, you won’t receive the newsletter twice.

You can participate in this promotion until Thursday, June 17, 2021. The winners will automatically receive a message, after which the prize will be sent.

Become curious? Discover the brand film The Park below

