4 advantages of a steel door in your interior
In the second episode of the new season to buy without looking Merel and Yort were surprised with a beautiful single family home in Assendelft. Immediately upon entering their new home you will notice the black steel door from the hall to the living room. An interior object that we see more and more, and for good reason! There are many advantages to adding such a steel (or aluminum) eye catcher to your interior. We have listed these advantages for you with the door specialist SimpelGers.
1. Feeling of space and more light
The big advantage of a steel door with glass over a normal “closed” door is of course that you can see through it and more light enters adjacent rooms. And this in turn ensures that these spaces appear larger and more of a whole than with a closed door between the two spaces. And how about a steel wall or room divider when you want to subdivide a space (for example into living and working space)? With such a wall or divider you create a clear division, without removing the light from one or both rooms.
2. No more old-fashioned skylights
In many houses you see these little windows above the interior doors, we call them skylights. They are installed to let in a little light from one room to another, but it is usually not very beautiful… With steel or aluminum interior doors, you no longer need these skylights in the room. ‘Ancient. It is possible that the frame of these doors will extend all the way to the ceiling and so will your door! In addition to the much more light than it lets through, it also makes your rooms appear taller. And if you now have a room you’d rather hide from view (e.g. your washroom or closet), consider a steel room or aluminum door with frosted glass. This makes the door less transparent, but you retain the spatial effect.
3. Easy to install
Would you like such a beautiful steel door, but admire the renovation involved? No need, because a door of SimpelGers will be placed in front of you, and it will be done in no time. Your existing frame is used or the doors are made with a new matching frame job. Is it worth it?
4. A real eye-catcher in every interior
At last but without a doubt not the least a steel door gives any interior an instant upgrade. The combination of the sturdy and sturdy material with the sleek, slim design makes it an eye catcher that really does something for your space. And at first, you might think that such a door mostly fits into a sleek and modern interior, but a steel door certainly does not look out of place in a more classic or rural interior, and can provide a very beautiful and contrasting contrast. elegant.
Have you been inspired and want to know more about the doors of SimpelGers? Visit the website for more information and an overview of all the options.