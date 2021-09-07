4 advantages of a steel door in your interior

In the second episode of the new season to buy without looking Merel and Yort were surprised with a beautiful single family home in Assendelft. Immediately upon entering their new home you will notice the black steel door from the hall to the living room. An interior object that we see more and more, and for good reason! There are many advantages to adding such a steel (or aluminum) eye catcher to your interior. We have listed these advantages for you with the door specialist SimpelGers.

1. Feeling of space and more light

The big advantage of a steel door with glass over a normal “closed” door is of course that you can see through it and more light enters adjacent rooms. And this in turn ensures that these spaces appear larger and more of a whole than with a closed door between the two spaces. And how about a steel wall or room divider when you want to subdivide a space (for example into living and working space)? With such a wall or divider you create a clear division, without removing the light from one or both rooms.