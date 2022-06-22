Day 1 of the 3×3 World Cup in Antwerp was a direct hit, spiced up by 2 victories for the Belgian Lions, on day 2 the Belgian Cats make their debut on the Groenplaats. Sporza broadcasts all duels live with a live stream, the duels of the Belgians also on television. Don’t miss anything from day two on this page.
Watch Day 2 of the 3×3 Basketball World Cup:
1:01 p.m.
12:55 p.m. The Americans open with a victory. The Americans had a hard time with New Zealand for a long time, but in the end they still pulled the sheet convincingly: 19-14. One more game to play in today’s 1st session. In a moment, you can still watch France-Brazil in women. †
12:27 p.m. Poland defeats Japan. The Polish men started the tournament well. Poland had a full stadium and were propelled to victory against Japan by cheering fans. You can now watch Team USA vs New Zealand in Women’s. †
11:58 a.m. Victory of the Netherlands. After the narrow victory for the Brazilian women against Austria, we see an easier victory for the Dutch men, who beat China 21-15. We will immediately continue with the duel between Poland and Japan for men. †
09:00 08. Day 2 at the 3×3 World Championship with Belgian cats. Day 1 of the 3×3 World Cup in Antwerp was a direct hit, spiced up by 2 victories for the Belgian Lions, on day 2 the Belgian Cats make their debut on the Groenplaats. Sporza broadcasts all duels live with a live stream, the duels of the Belgians also on television. †
09:08.
