At least in the United States pensions seem low and clear. Overall, 59% of Americans agree that they want to work longer hours, while 36% think they do not have enough money to retire now, according to the latest data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index. More than that – about 41% – said in the report that the ability to be financially secure after retirement was “a miracle”.

The Govt epidemic has greatly affected Americans’ feelings about pension insurance. One of the main concerns is that a large increase in government spending to get the economy back on track will lead to a decline in social security benefits. The Treasury has already said that the Social Security fund that most Americans rely on for pensions will run out sooner than expected. This outlook, exacerbated by the epidemic, threatens to reduce pensions and increase health care costs for older Americans.

At the same time, the epidemic has brought savers, especially young people, to retirement. The Notices report found that about 13% of General Ys reduced their pension contributions and withdrew 11% from their pension accounts. Under Generation X, they reduced their pension contributions by 15% and withdrew 9%. According to Notice, which surveyed 750 individual investors, lower interest rates and rising inflation pose additional problems for long-term financial security. “People are really aware of the important risks they face, and it is exacerbated by the epidemic,” Dave Goodsel said. Van Nautis Center, CEO for Investor Intelligence.

Nadicis’ annual ranking compares countries based on the financial resources they provide after retirement, material well-being, health and quality of life. This year, the United States dropped one place out of 44 countries to 17th. Compared to 2020, the United States received lower scores in three of the four categories, including health, quality of life and finance, mainly due to shorter life expectancy, lower ratings for public happiness and the environment, and higher government debt. .