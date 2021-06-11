33 radio stations from 162 countries to broadcast WTCR in 2021

The event presented by the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be shown in 162 countries in 2021, as confirmed by the confirmation of the 2021 broadcast agreements.

They will offer a mix of live coverage, race highlights and ongoing event programming throughout the 2021 season, which kicked off this weekend at the world’s toughest track, the Nürburgring Nordschleife. in Germany.

The broadcast partnerships entered into so far are expected to result in better audience figures than in 2020, when the WTCR had the largest broadcast cast in its history and a cumulative audience of 330.3 million people.

The German WTCR was the first of eight events scheduled between June and November, which will bring together 22 of the world’s top touring car racers, representing 12 countries and five different car brands.

At least 14 broadcasters will cover all events live, while the WTCR will also benefit from enhanced news access agreements with SNTV, Motorsport.tv and Eurovision to increase its visibility.

WTCR also goes beyond traditional linear coverage with a complementary audience on major OTT platforms including Eurosport Player, MotorTrend On Demand in North America, Tencent in China, and Motorsport.tv and KAYO Sports in Australia.

In addition to live coverage on Eurosport, available in more than 70 countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, existing WTCR broadcast agreements have been extended worldwide, given its incredible appeal, its sprint type and its bumper-to-bumper racing format.

In addition to a number of multi-year partnerships, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, through its sub-licensing division Discovery, has signed new agreements with Claro Sports in Central and Latin America, Dubai Sports in the Middle East and Africa. North, and Fox Sports in Australia. . Discussions are underway with a number of other potential partners to expand the initial list.

Below are the global broadcast partnerships made so far for the 2021 season:

Europe

Eurosport (54 courts)

Diario AS, Spain

Canal 9, Sweden

Motowizja, Bologna

RTBF, Belgium

RTL 7, Netherlands

RTVS, Slovakia

Sports TV, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia

TV3 Sports, Baltic Sea

VS

Canal 7, Argentina

Canal 12, Uruguay

Claro Sports (new), Central and Latin America (17 countries)

Fox Sports, Mexico

Motorsport.tv

MotorTrend, Canada, VS

VTV, Uruguay

Asia Pacific

Eurosport (9 courts)

Astro, Brunei and Malaysia ليزي

beIN Sports, Southeast Asia (8 countries)

CCTV, China

Fox Sports (new), Australia

J SPORTS, Japan

Sky, New Zealand

Tencent, China

Africa and Middle East

beIN Sports (paid 24)

Dubai Sports (new) (24 countries)

Startimes, Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSports (54 countries)

Spread news around the world

SNTV and Eurovision (press agency distribution)

Motorsport.TV (digital platforms)

Planet Speed, TCR magazine (vermeld in motorsport magazines)

Francois Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, WTCR Promoter said: “A cumulative audience of 330.3 million viewers watched WTCR in 2020 by the largest number of global broadcasters ever. They plan to beat that number this year to reflect a higher level of pilots While the WTCR is still living in an unprecedented period due to the pandemic, the WTCR has once again delivered an excellent mix of “live broadcast packages” and projector packages, but in 162 countries instead of 135 as in 2020. This is great news for all of our stakeholders, but we have also seen expansion. It goes beyond traditional linear coverage with a complementary audience on OTT platforms, notably Eurosport Player. “

Viewers are encouraged to check local listings, FIAWTCR.com, and WTCR social media channels for country-specific broadcast information.