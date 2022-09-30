September 30, 2022 | Marit Severijnse

Dutch cabinet gives a like 33 million euros at Caribbean Municipalityn for wind turbines and solar panels. It allows for three islands Faster transition to sustainable energySays Minister Rob Jetton (Climate and Energy).

It is is total 33.6 million Euros. “That is becoming So 80 percent is stableMy energyFor Bonner, 60 percent Stadia and 89 percent for Sabah“say Jetton.



Solar panels and wind turbines

An accelerated transition to sustainable electricity should ensure lower nitrogen emissions, for example, less dependence on oil, and ultimately lower energy prices. It mainly concerns projects for solar panel parks and wind farms.

“HuhThe idea is to enter the first phase of the project from 2023Then people will notice it here on the island“say Deputy Hennison Thielman(Economic development, MPB). “Actions have already been taken in this regard.”

Power Ratios Cheap

The board in Bonaire believes that energy prices will also decrease as a result. “ohTo see what we have Can already be done in a short time, we are still in negotiations Ministry of Economic Affairs And utility company internet”Thielman says.

Minister Jetton Need to speed up more

“I see no reason to wait“say Jetton Now he releases the money. “EHopefully we will see the construction projects actually taking place very soon And projects can also be completed.” According to Jetton Plans on Ponai Meanwhile Specifically It worked.

Minister What The Hague calls a ‘modest financial contribution’. “The Because the step we are taking now is actually possible Islands We have come up with concrete projects and programs that we can help financially.”

What about the announced ‘roadmap’?

Minister Rob Jetton He promised to come up with a ‘road map’ for the three Caribbean municipalities in the summer. This should provide more clarity on how islands can achieve 100 percent sustainable energy in the short term. Meanwhile there is no clear answer to the question of whether these roadmaps will be available.

Also, step Jetton A ‘road map’ ensues Two other themes: Transportation and Climate adaptation (MPreparing the Environment for Climate Change). “It is in front The next few years A great task indeed See how you do In the Caribbean Islands CO2– YouIt can be significantly reduced.“

United Nations

Minister Jetton was also assured Caribbean to defend the islands Bee The next UN Climate Summit. “I am Indeed there will be a demand for attention and reflect the situation in the Caribbean Netherlands. I am HI also agreed that Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten theirs They will take input.“

“VI was in America last week. There I spoke with Australia and Spain about developing rapid climate adaptation policies for the islands. Let’s exchange lessons and experiences and speed things up that much.“

Working hard with ‘kchalk table‘

The municipal council wants a platform where government, companies and institutions can share knowledge about climate change. Its aim is to create agreements at the local level about CO2 emissions and the effects of climate change.

Minister Jetton Ponerayan says it will look for ways to support the climate table. “I amK I really hope so. I’m going tooTo determine whether it would be interesting to arrange such a climate table for the entire Caribbean Netherlands.”