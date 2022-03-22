30 preferentially elected members of the municipal council (with a large share of women)

Petrina Geluk got enough preferential votes for the CDA, so she and not Joost Wijnekus will be on the city council. At PvdA/GroenLinks, Nancy Raas obtained enough votes to take the place of Jacques Dekkers.

At the CDA in Sluis, Ronald de Croock and Leo Dekker received enough preferential votes. They occupy the seats of Angela Boeije and Michel Verkouter. A former CDA member, Sjaak Quaak, joins the council on behalf of Sluis Lokaal. As a result, Conny Tanghe is not a member of the city council.

In Middelburg, there are quite a few changes after the preference votes have been counted. Yucel Yurdem and Mehmet Kavsitli will sit on the board of GroenLinks/PvdA, replacing Marijn Dieleman and Davy Rijkhals. Kim Reijnierse and Heidie Menheer (both D66) got enough votes to replace Jeroen Jakobsen and Rob van Eijkelenburg. For the VVD, Raquel Jimenez enters the city council of Middelburg, at the expense of the new deputy Chris Simons.

Of the four seats that SGP/ChristenUnie won in Goes, two went to candidates elected by preferential ballot. Esther van de Vreede and current alderman André van der Reest take one seat, at the expense of Henri van Koeveringe and Ben Ham. Nellie Bliek will be on the board of Nieuw Goes, Jan-Kees Tramper was not elected. Jacqueline van Mil (D66) is also a member of the city council, she got more votes than Jeroen van de Merwe.

With the big winner in Borsele, the local Borsele party, Tiny Vermue and Nico Werri received enough preferential votes to enter the city council. Chris van Overbeeke and Paul Bruijns thus miss a place. Fabian Schenk takes the place of Margriet Koeleman for the CDA.

Marc de Haas and Jacqueline de Witte will sit for TOP/Municipality on the municipal council for the next four years. Dick Oggel and Jeroen de Buck received too few votes. On behalf of the CDA, Anja Dijkhuis obtained enough preferential votes to take the seat of Jurgen Vervaet. Cees Liefting received the most votes in the PvdA, but he had previously told the PZC that he was unlikely to be a member of the city council. If he does, it will be at the expense of Ronaut the Dutchman. Marieke Menu received enough votes on behalf of the VVD to replace George Meij.

At J66 in Vlissingen, it was an exciting battle between numbers one and two on the list. Desiree Schrijver (number two) won five votes more than party leader Ocker Ghering. That’s why she sits on the city council. For the POV, Robert Brunke missed a seat, as Annemarie Geerink received more votes.

Andries Jumelet of the ChristenUnie is thanks to preferential votes in the municipal council of Reimerswaal. He received more votes than Barbara van den Bogaerdt. Marjolein Sinke takes a seat for the PvdA. It is at the expense of Hans van Stel.

Liveable Schouwen-Duiveland’s Kees Hanse received enough preferential votes to replace Hanno Canters. André Flikweert will be on the municipal council on behalf of the CDA, in place of José Schikker.