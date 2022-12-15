3 times the data in 23: Databricks experts look to the future

Amsterdam, December 15, 2022 – Looking at coffee grounds is an art, but with data it becomes a science. In other words, if every organization could extract the maximum value from its data. We’re not there yet, but each year the use of data by companies is changing considerably. Where will the focus be in 2023? Three experts from Databrick look ahead.

Data management is simplified and centralized

“In conversations with other CIOs, I’ve noticed that companies grow exponentially without a plan to organize their data. When a company focuses on scaling at all costs, but doesn’t invest in the right technology to support that growth, it will eventually run into trouble,” said Naveen Zutshi, CIO at Databricks.

Part of the problem he highlights is that CIOs today have too many systems to manage. Too much disjointed data storage leads to duplicated and siled data that is not only time-consuming and expensive to manage and analyze, but also presents security issues. For a business to truly advance in digital transformation, data storage, data management, and all workloads must be centralized.

Zutshi: “We’ll see more CIOs reduce vendor spend to simplify their data architecture. Companies that implement an architecture that combines historical and predictable analytics to deliver efficient and intelligent solutions will ultimately be more competitive. »

Data security becomes a headache

The need for unification and simplification of data management will drive more companies to adopt a data lakehouse architecture, says Fermín Serna, CSO at Databricks. “The unification of silos offers tremendous business value for companies. However, it also forces organizations to move their teams and processes toward a centralized governance model to keep data and workloads secure.

“In 2023, we will see an increase in ‘secure sharing’ – the ability to share data internally and externally while access is centrally controlled and data is not duplicated,” Serna continues. Because of the value and importance of business data, it is often kept under lock and key. But it also limited the speed of innovation. After all, this means that companies cannot afford to share data confidentially, both internally within the organization and externally with other organizations. Serna provides a solution to the growing use of secure standards for sharing data based on open source code. “Open source standards allow companies to share their data securely while maintaining a high degree of transparency.”

Multi-cloud plays a leading role

The rise of multi-cloud is actually no longer a prediction, but a done deal. Many companies are already multi-cloud – knowingly or unknowingly – and this will only increase. The challenge for data-driven organizations is how to unify data across their clouds and services.

“As companies consolidate all of their data use cases, for example on a data lake, they will tailor cloud provider decisions to the specific needs of the data job. These include ease of use, performance, regulatory compliance and unified management in cloud environments,” said David Meyer, senior vice president of product management at Databricks.