3 solid movies you should be watching on Netflix right now



There are quite a few hits on Netflix. Below are three must-see movies that you absolutely must see. Or do you think otherwise?Lion

Regie: Garth Davis | Hoofdrollen: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman, Abhishek Bharate, Divian Ladwa, Priyanka Bose | Look now

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost in the streets of Calcutta, thousands of miles from his home. He survived many challenges before being adopted by an Australian couple. 25 years later, he goes in search of his lost family.

Joker

Directed by: Todd Phillips | With: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen | Look now

The 1980s. A clown named Arthur Fleck feels vomited and ostracized by society. Gradually, he goes mad, evolving from a friendly and happy clown to a villain, better known as “the Joker”. Someone who loves hate and creates chaos.

13th

Directed by: Ava DuVernay | With: United States | Look now

Meet 13th Returning to the documentary, Ava DuVernay takes another look at an underexposed aspect of the black American experience: the mass incarceration of Americans of color and its impact on their communities.