3 iconic LEGO sets that are now considerably cheaper on Bol.com

Your WANT friends search the internet every day for the best deals. Today we’re putting three awesome LEGO sets that are now much cheaper.

This is Bol.com Seven Days. During this week, the online store offers a discount on a number of products. Today we are listing three cool LEGO sets with a big discount. For example, these expensive “kits” are much cheaper.

LEGO now cheaper on Bol.com

LEGO isn’t just for kids. There are even special sets for adults that will keep you entertained for hours. We have listed three best choices especially for you. They are coming!

LEGO Atari

For real nerds – like us – LEGO has created a special set of the Atari 2600. This 1980s game console was the predecessor to the consoles we know today such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This set consists of 2,532 stones. You can also recreate three scenes from legendary Atari games. You now have this model with a discount of 60 euros. That means you now only €179.99 pays on Bol.com.

McLaren Formula 1 car on Bol.com

This weekend we can once again enjoy Formula 1 in Australia. Even if things are going a little less well now with McLaren, it remains one of the most legendary teams on the grid. If you are a Formula 1 and LEGO fan, this set is not to be missed.

This LEGO Technic Formula 1 car consists of 1,432 pieces. You build Lando Norris’ papaya-colored vehicle in detail. Now you have it with a 15% discount for 126.69 euros at Bol.com.

bulldozer cat

Is a Formula 1 too small for you? Then you can also simply opt for a bulldozer. It has 3,854 parts and you can even control it through your smartphone.

This replica measures 26 cm high, 57 cm long and 37 cm wide. So you can definitely call it an imposing appearance. you mark it 359 euros on bol.com.

The Harry Potter set of your dreams from LEGO is getting a big discount at Bol