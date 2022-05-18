3 Cool Action Movies On Netflix To Watch Now



There are many post-apocalyptic movies on Netflix. Not all of these movies are equally good. The three post-apocalyptic films below have been mixed up somewhat, but can still be fine for an evening of entertainment. Haven’t seen them yet? So put them on your watch list!

After Earth

Direction[/i]: M.Night Shyamalan | Main roles[/i]: Will Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Jaden Smith, Glenn Morshower, Sophie Okonedo, Kristofer Hivju, David Denman | look now

In After Earth, the planet Nova Prime is humanity’s new home, and there the legendary general Cypher Raige returns to his estranged family and thirteen-year-old son, Kitai. When a meteor storm damages Cypher and Kitai’s spaceship, they crash land on the unknown and dangerous Earth. As her father lies dying in the ship, Kitai travels through a hostile landscape in search of their ship’s salvage bacon. All his life, Kitai only wanted to be a soldier like his father, and today he has that chance.The midnight sky

Direction[/i]: George Clooney | Main roles[/i]: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, Miriam Shor, Ethan Peck, Sophie Rundle | look now

In The Midnight Sky, we follow Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely but brilliant scientist in the Arctic. He must do everything in his power to prevent Sully (Felicity Jones) and his fellow astronauts from returning to Earth during a mysterious global catastrophe.

how it ends

Direction[/i]: David M. Rosenthal | Main roles[/i]: Forest Whitaker, Theo James, Mark O’Brien, Katerina Graham, Kerry Bishé, Nicole Ari Parker, Eric Keenleyside | look now

Will Reacher, along with his stepfather, is the president of a large golf equipment company. They are going to Milwaukee for a weekend to do a business deal. During their visit, all of the electrical grids in the United States shut down. Earthquakes follow, as well as many fires. Will has no idea what’s going on. One thing is certain: he must return to Seattle, to his pregnant wife who is alone.