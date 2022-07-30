25 motorhome pitches and 3 rooms on the farm in nature between Weerselo and Oldenzaal: “We want to start as soon as possible” | Oldenzaal

WEERSELO – If it depends on the municipality of Dinkelland and initiator Harrie Nijhuis, space will be made for 25 motorhome spaces and three farmhouse rooms in the courtyard at Morsweg 5 in Weerselo for the foreseeable future. This initiative requires a zoning change.

The change can be made by means of the Buitengebied policy with quality and Memorandum on leisure accommodation in the northeast of Twente. The plans do not fit with the current zoning plan. The courtyard, in the peripheral area between Weerselo and Oldenzaal, is well insulated and with enough space for a large number of campers. The rooms of the farm will be converted into a non-adjoining attic still standing.



Quotation From bats to road safety, everything has been checked Harry Nijhuis

The council sees no problem with Nijhuis’ plan to create campgrounds and farmhouse rooms on his property, but sets a number of conditions. For example, the three farmhouse rooms must be housed in the old farm buildings and there must be a common entrance for all the rooms. The surface of a farm room cannot exceed 60 square meters and parking is on its own property. In addition, living conditions and road safety must not be compromised.

All kinds of studies

The plan fulfills the conditions and therefore the municipality sees no problem. There is more than enough space in the yard to accommodate the 25 motorhome sites and the three bedrooms of the farmhouse. “Communication with the municipality is excellent,” says initiator Nijhuis. “All the investigations are over and there have been quite a few. From bats to road safety, everything has been checked.

Ideal location

There is currently already parking for motorhomes and caravans in the yard. The Nijhuis family has often been told by guests how beautiful they find the location between Weerselo and Oldenzaal. Nijhuis: “Almost all the beautiful places in the region can be reached by bike from here. Oldenzaal, Ootmarsum, Weerselo, you’ll be there in no time. Many people don’t want to be in one place for three weeks when they’re on the road with the motorhome. Then a motorhome for a few days is ideal.”

Schedule the inspection

The plan will be available for inspection for six weeks from August 22. Nijhuis doesn’t expect this to cause any problems. Nijhuis: “We think everything will be fine. We want to start realizing the motorhome pitches and rooms on the farm as soon as possible and hope to start after the summer holidays. This process may be delayed if notices are submitted to the municipality.